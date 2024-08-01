Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

Binibining Pilipinas International 2024 Myrna Esguerra receives diploma

Another beauty queen made the Philippines proud by earning her country not just a crown but also her diploma.

Binibining Pilipinas International 2024 Myrna Esguerra took to Instagram to share her joy of earning a crown and a diploma in the same month.

“Earlier this month, I became a title holder,” the young fashion model wrote. “And now, before July ends, I became a degree holder!”

Esguerra graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Tourism Management, specializing in MICE Events, from the City College of Angeles.

Esguerra proudly announced her graduation on Instagram while sharing the challenges she faced as a kid.

“I still remember the things from when I was a 7-year-old little girl. I had to handle everything on my own—going to school, cooking my meals, and doing my laundry despite having hands too small for the task,” the queen wrote.

“I had to manage these responsibilities because my mother was working abroad. It wasn’t a matter of choice but of necessity driven by my circumstances. That little girl fought so hard, I am so proud of you little Myrna,” she added.

Nevertheless, she pushed on, holding a quote by Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president. “It says ‘The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling but in rising every time you fall.’ This quote has helped me cross mountains of challenges and it gave me hope to push through in life,” says Esguerra.

Esguerra won the latest national Miss International crown on July 7. “I say why should I choose between a diploma and a crown when I can have both?” she wrote in her caption.

“Ma, Pa! Graduate na ako—may graduate na kayo, may Beauty Queen pa kayo! Napakabuti ni Lord, and he keeps on proving that in my life. Indeed, “God never fails”(Joshua 21:45),” she added.

 

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing.

