Roque threatened with contempt after clashing with Hontiveros

Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque was threatened with being cited in contempt after he clashed with Senator Risa Hontiveros.

“Atty. Roque, please be reminded to respect the chairperson,” Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said during the Senate Committee on Women and Children hearing.

“I’m very respectful,” said Roque.

Gatchalian answered back and reminded Roque of his behavior.

“Pa’nong respectful e nagsasalita siya sinasabayan mo siya?” Gatchalian said.

Roque then apologized to Gatchalian.

“One more and I will cite you in contempt; and if you disrespect the chairperson, we’ll be compelled to cite you in contempt,” Gatchalian said, referring to Hontiveros.