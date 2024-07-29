Fil-Am Bahrain delivers gifts, dental care to 16 OFWs, 4 kids

The Filipino-American Association of Bahrain (Fil-Am Bahrain) hosted a successful gift-giving activity and dental mission for 16 distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and four young children at the Philippine Embassy, Manama aimed at alleviating their present plight.

Under the leadership of its President Orlando O. Fontanilla, members and officers of Fil-Am Bahrain gathered at the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) on 26th July 2024 to give assistance and support to OFWs seeking refuge at the embassy.

“One of our fundamental mission is to serve our community in charity works serving different foreign nationals,” Fontanilla explained.

He further added, “The event showcased the importance of community organizations in supporting Filipino workers abroad offering not only immediate assistance but also a sense of belonging and identity with the help of our Fil-Am members and teams of dedicated volunteers who worked tirelessly and shared their resources to assist and support individuals in need.”

During the event, essential dental service was offered addressing urgent health needs while gift items were distributed, bringing joy to the beneficiaries.

Dr. Kristin Curay Villanueva, a general dentist at Kims Health Medical Center, embodies the spirit of altruism through her extensive involvement in medical and dental missions across the kingdom. Her unwavering commitment to volunteering is rooted in a profound belief that such opportunities are not merely acts of service, but rather transformative experiences that enrich both her professional and personal life.

“Volunteering in medical missions is always rewarding and fulfilling for me,” Dr. Villnueva explained. This sentiment captures the essence of her work, as she recognizes that helping provides a vital opportunity to assist those in need, especially in underprivileged communities grappling with dental issues that often go unaddressed.

By engaging in these initiatives, she is not only able to apply her clinical skills and knowledge in real-world settings but also immerse herself in diverse environments that enhance her learning and expertise. Being part of a team united in a common goal to “give back” serves as a powerful catalyst for professional enrichment and personal fulfillment.

Meanwhile, Grace Estacio, the Outreach Chairwoman of Fil-Am Bahrain, delivered an uplifting message addressed to the attendees, “Do not lose hope, never give up,” she urged. “We, at Fil-Am organization, will always be here to help and support you. Always keep your faith in God and pray— as these are the best tools to overcome life’s challenges.” Estacio’s words resonated deeply with the participants, who faced numerous trials far from home. Her words on faith, and perseverance provided a much-needed reminder that they are not alone in their journey.

In a heartfelt expression of gratitude, Ms. Celia V. Cabadonga, the Officer in Charge of the Migrant Workers Office, acknowledged the invaluable contributions of Fil-Am Bahrain in their ongoing humanitarian efforts in uplifting the spirits and enhancing the overall well-being of Filipino workers in the kingdom. The event was made even more special by the guests singing the birthday song to the celebrants, who also received cash gifts on the spot.

The Fil-Am charitable effort for distressed Filipino workers was made possible through the generous contributions of its members, as well as the support of local sponsors and partners who shared a commitment to community service.

This collaborative work underscored the strength and unity of the Filipino community in Bahrain, demonstrating the power of collective action in making a positive difference was supported by FILAMCOM Isa Air Base, Triskelion International Kingdom of Bahrain, Lolo’s Kitchen, and nurses from Royal Bahrain Hospital. Freelance photographers Sajid Rafiq Butt and Rafiq Adnan volunteered their services during the activity.

Some Filam officers who were present during the activity were Joselito C. Sarmiento, vice president internal; Reign Gumiran, vice president external; Diana Magallano, secretary; Romeo Tagulao, treasurer together with Board of Directors, Bong Guanlao, Vic Cabali and Alex Lamis.

Cecil V. Ancheta contributed to this story.