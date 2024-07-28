UAE launches first authorized lottery

Big news for those who love to play the lottery! The UAE now has its first authorized lottery in history.

The UAE’s first authorized lottery will be operated by The Game LLC under the name UAE Lottery. People can expect a wide variety of games that suit their interests and financial preferences.

The UAE’s General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) calls this a milestone for the country’s gaming sector, emphasizing strong regulation.

Details on game mechanics and how to play will be released soon by GCGRA representatives, highlighting this important step for the country.

The GCGRA, established last September, is led by experienced gaming industry professionals and serves as the federal authority overseeing the UAE’s commercial gaming sector.

GCGRA’s regulatory framework highlighted that engaging in, conducting, or facilitating commercial gaming activities within the UAE without the Authority’s approval is against the law. Moreover, anyone going against the law could face severe penalties. Playing as a consumer through unlicensed operators is also illegal.

In recent years, prize draws in the UAE have gained popularity, attracting many participants eager to win substantial prizes.

In January, several prize draw operators in the UAE had to suspend their activities.

According to the Authority’s website, GCGRA is the only organization that can legally regulate, license, and supervise commercial gaming activities in the UAE. These gaming activities include lottery, sports wagering, internet gaming, and land-based integrated gaming facilities or resorts.