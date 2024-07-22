US President Joe Biden drops out of 2024 elections

US President Joe Biden announced that he will no longer seek re-election in the 2024 presidential race.

“While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden said in a statement.

The announcement comes after his debate against former US president Donald Trump, who is also seeking re-election, which many perceived as a failure and poor performance.

He added that he would address the nation with more details about this decision later this week.

Shortly after this announcement, he expressed his support and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as a presidential nominee under the Democratic Party.

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump,” Biden said in a separate post.

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024