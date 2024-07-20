Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Tropical depression ‘Butchoy’ exits; ‘Carina’ stays at Philippine sea

Photo courtesy: @dost_pagasa / X

Tropical depression “Butchoy” has exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), but “Carina” remains inside, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Saturday morning.

“CARINA is forecast to steadily intensify and reach tropical storm category within the next 12 to 24 hours. Beginning on Monday, the tropical cyclone will likely intensify further at a faster rate, eventually reaching typhoon category on Tuesday,” PAG-ASA said in its advisory.

PAG-ASA said “Carina” maintains its strength while moving west to northwestward over the Philippine sea.

Although Butchoy has left the PAR, it would still intensify the southwest monsoon or habagat with Carina, bringing moderate to heavy rains over the western portion of Luzon for the next three days.

Areas that will experience gusty conditions due to Carina and the southwest monsoon are as follows:

  • Today and tomorrow (21 July): Kalayaan Islands
  • Monday (22 July): CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Zambales, Bataan, and Metro Manila.

 

 

