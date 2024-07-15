Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE okays driverless cars, electric vehicles

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE

The UAE Cabinet meeting, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has approved a new federal traffic expanding the rules surrounding vehicle classification on roads. This update will broaden the types of vehicles that can be registered, which now includes those using modern technologies such as self-driving cars, electric vehicles, and other innovative forms of personal transportation.

In his social media post, HH Sheikh Mohammed wrote in Arabic: “The new legislation keeps pace with the expansion of the use of self-driving vehicles, electric cars, and personal means of transportation of various types, and reliance on means of transportation. It takes advantage of the technological progress that characterizes the country’s road network.”

This new initiative is in line with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai’s objective to make one-fourth of transport services self-driving by 2030.

Meanwhile, other important matters addressed during the cabinet meeting include issuing new federal laws on communicable diseases, and approval of new procedures and policies for rental management, inventory management, fixed assets, and partnership projects.

The cabinet also tackled the following:

  • Reorganizing the Board of Directors of Etihad Rail, with Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the chairman.
  • Reorganizing the UAE Circular Economy Council, chaired by Abdullah bin Touq, and the UAE Youth Council, chaired by Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi.
  • Redeveloping the UAE Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI).
  • Approving the UAE’s participation in the International Labour Organization’s Global Coalition for Social Justice initiative and the International Code for the Protection of Tourists.

Lastly, the government has also ratified and signed eight international agreements.

