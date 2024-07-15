Crown Prince thanks UAE President, Dubai Ruler for precious trust and mandate

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, took to Facebook to express his thanks to the UAE President and the Ruler of Dubai.

The Crown Prince, who was recently appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, wrote on Facebook: “We thank His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for this precious trust and mandate.”

“We renew our pledge and promise to our wise leadership and our dear people, to continue to follow the path of Zayed and Rashid to keep the flag of the Union flying high and to work with the spirit of one team, to preserve our development gains and build a better future for our country and our people,” he added.

Hundreds of netizens in the UAE congratulated the Crown Prince in the comments section.

“A thousand congratulations to you, my dear. The leadership is confident in you. You deserve that precious trust. The world loves you and their confidence increases in you. You make them proud. Your good and pure soul has made you an amazing model for all the people,” one commenter said.

“Insha Allah, you will succeed in your work by the grace of Allah, but also because you love your people,” another one said.