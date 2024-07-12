UAE trains 100 PNP officers in child protection program

The UAE Ministry of Interior (MOI) has launched the Child Protection Specialist Program, training 100 officers from the Philippine National Police Women and Children Protection Center (PNP-WCPC) as child protection specialists.

The training aims to strengthen expertise and knowledge exchange, as well as enhance the capabilities of police officers in terms of child protection, investigation, and dealing with the social and psychological aspects of the field.

“The experience and knowledge will be beneficial to enhance the capabilities of investigators in the Philippines under the joint international cooperation between the two friendly countries,” the UAE MOI said in a news release.

Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos, who inaugurated the training in the Philippines, lauded this initiative and thanked the UAE government and the MOI for its commitment to advancing bilateral relations.

The program trained the PNP-WCPC officers in responding to cases of child abuse, handling forensic evidence, using artificial intelligence platforms to combat online crimes against children, criminal investigation requirements, specialist quality of life, positive thinking, and mental focus, the MOI said.

It also covers the methods of treating abuse cases, interviewing child victims, monitoring violence, assessing child endangerment, social research skills, case management, and intervention and protection techniques, through in-person workshops and virtual lectures.

The training was held in Camp General Rafael T. Crame, Quezon City, attended by Abalos, along with officers from the UAE MOI and the PNP-WCPC, while the Child Protection Specialist Program was launched in the UAE.