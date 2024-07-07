NAIA set to increase airport fees, DOTr says

Passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) may expect higher airfares as the Department of Transportation sees an increase in airport fees amid its rehabilitation.

From the current P200 for domestic flights and P500 to P550 for international flights, passenger terminal fees are likely to increase to P950 before the year ends to compensate for the modernization of the soon-to-be privatized airport, Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista said.

“Magkakaroon ng increase kasi, alam mo, kailangan namang ma-compensate natin ‘yung concessionaire doon sa investments na gagawin nila,” Bautista said in a press conference.

A consortium led by the San Miguel Corp. won a P170.6-billion contract to rehabilitate Naia, which is expected to take over the operations in September.

The landing and takeoff fees covered by the airlines would also increase, Bautista said.

“Landing and takeoff fees are not a major expense of airlines. It is not a big percentage of the cost of operations,” he added.

However, the proposed hike in terminal charges is still subject to approval by the Cabinet, the Secretary said.

Bautista also assured the public that the rehabilitation and increased fees would result in the efficiency of the airport.

Meanwhile, overseas Filipino workers are exempted in paying the said airport fees.