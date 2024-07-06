Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Angara says Marcos wants HS graduates to be employment ready

Incoming Department of Education Secretary and Senator Sonny Angara shared that President Bongbong Marcos wants high school graduates to be ready for employment.

“The President did not say the main point of K-12 is to make Pinoys employable abroad. But he did instruct me to make sure our Senior HS grads have the credentials and skills to get jobs as government promised a decade ago when we added 2 years to the basic education curriculum,” Angara said in a post on X.

Marcos previously lamented that the K-12 curriculum was not able to achieve its goal of making high school students more job-ready.

“There are two elements we paid attention to specifically… No. 1, ginawa natin ‘yung K to 12 dahil hinahanap ang years of training sa ating mga nag-apply at sinasabi dito sa Pilipinas kulang dahil 10 years… That was the reason we did it para employable ‘yung mga graduate natin,” Marcos said.

Marcos told Angara to look at the possibility of mini-courses to increase the employability of students.

“Pero kung titignan natin ang naging resulta, hindi tumaas, hindi gumanda ang employability nila. So we have to do something else. Kaya we were examining things like mini-courses, three to six na buwan, one-year short courses para sa mga specialty,” he added.

