Lucrative opportunities in Quezon City: A prime investment choice for investors abroad

Investors from Dubai are constantly on the lookout for lucrative opportunities, and few investments are as promising as real estate. In the Philippines, Lamudi reported that Metro Manila is considered the top location for property seekers, with Quezon City as one of the top 5 most searched cities. Its size, dynamic growth over the years, and strategic location made the largest city in Metro Mania a hotspot for real estate investments.

The residential market in Quezon City is thriving, driven by the influx of new developments and the city’s strategic location. Lamudi Philippines highlights that Quezon City offers a variety of residential options such as condominiums, one of which is the recently launched MIRA. Introduced to the public last April, the development is one of RLC Residences’ fastest-selling projects, which is now almost sold out in just three months from launch.

Infrastructure enhancements

The continuous improvement of Quezon City’s infrastructure significantly boosts its investment appeal. Projects like the Metro Rail Transit Line 7 are set to enhance connectivity, making properties like MIRA even more accessible and valuable. Such infrastructure developments positively impact property values, making this an ideal time to invest.

Commercial and residential growth

Quezon City is a burgeoning commercial hub, attracting numerous businesses and professionals. Key developments such as Araneta City are driving demand for office spaces and residential properties. According to Colliers Philippines, these areas are particularly appealing for the BPO sector, providing a robust market for commercial real estate.

MIRA by RLC Residences is a prime example of the residential developments in Quezon City. Located strategically in Brgy. San Roque, MIRA offers well-spaced and smart home-ready living spaces with multiple amenities for wellness, recreation, and entertainment. The development, designed with the family’s future in mind, provides unique features that can attract new and growing families in search of a home where they can live in the burgeoning metropolitan that is Quezon City.

High rental opportunity and investment returns

Quezon City, being the largest city in the National Capital Region with an estimated 3.2 million population, has a thriving business environment which translates to an influx of professionals driving high rental opportunities for both residential and commercial properties. In 2023, Colliers Philippines recorded a below 17% rental vacancy rate in Metro Manila – indicating the need for more consumer rental supply in the market.

Investing in properties like MIRA by RLC Residences makes a sensible choice, given its proximity to key business hubs such as Araneta, Eastwood, and Ortigas City. It is also located near essential establishments like Gateway and Ali Mall, hospitals like St. Luke’s Quezon City, and transport hubs like LRT Line 2.

In terms of growing real estate portfolio, now is the right time to invest in Quezon City – thanks to its relatively lower property prices compared to other central business districts like Pasig and Taguig. Taking advantage of this opportunity means capitalizing on the 2.2% projected value appreciation until 2026, as reported by Colliers Philippines.

