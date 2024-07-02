Latest NewsGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Google Translate adds translations for Waray, Bikol, Hiligaynon and more

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal10 mins ago

Google has announced a significant expansion of its language translation system using Artificial Intelligence (AI). Leveraging the PaLM 2 large language model, Google Translate has added 110 new languages – its largest expansion yet.

Among the added languages are five (5) dialects originating in the Philippines, these are Waray, Bikol, Hiligaynon, Kapampangan, and Pangasinan.

Waray

Screenshot 2024 07 02 141718

Waray is the native language of the Waray people and is spoken primarily in Eastern Visayas. Among the Bisayan languages, it ranks third in terms of speakers, after Cebuano and Hiligaynon.

Bikol

Screenshot 2024 07 02 142056

Bikol is mostly spoken by those who are from the Bicol region on southeastern Luzon in the Philippines. These are the ones who are living in Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Sorsogon and the island-provinces of Catanduanes and Masbate.

Hiligaynon

Screenshot 2024 07 02 142732Hiligaynon is one of the most spoken languages in the Philippines, it is widely spoken in the Western Visayas region as well as in South Cotabato in Mindanao, in the Philippines.

Kapampangan

Screenshot 2024 07 02 142958

Kapampangan is the main language spoken in the province of Pampanga and in southern Tarlac, Philippines. It is also considered as one of the eight major languages of the Philippines.

Pangasinan

Screenshot 2024 07 02 143231

Pangasinan (not to be confused with the province of Pangasinan) is also one of the major languages used in the Philippines. It is used in areas such as northern Tarlac as well as the province of Pangasinan.

With this new innovation, communicating with fellow Filipinos who speak a certain language has been made easier. However, it must be noted that the translations may not be fully accurate due to the limitations of its software.

“As technology advances, and as we continue to partner with expert linguists and native speakers, we’ll support even more language varieties and spelling conventions over time,” Google said in a report on their website.

 

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal10 mins ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

Houthi

Remains of 2 Filipino crew killed in Houthi attack return to PH

11 mins ago
SB19 2

SB19 becomes first Filipino act to perform on Japanese YouTube channel ‘THE FIRST TAKE’

1 hour ago
dmw online appointment

How to book an online appointment to get your OFW records

2 hours ago
marcos 1

Marcos approves P6.352 trillion national budget for 2025

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button