Google Translate adds translations for Waray, Bikol, Hiligaynon and more

Google has announced a significant expansion of its language translation system using Artificial Intelligence (AI). Leveraging the PaLM 2 large language model, Google Translate has added 110 new languages – its largest expansion yet.

Among the added languages are five (5) dialects originating in the Philippines, these are Waray, Bikol, Hiligaynon, Kapampangan, and Pangasinan.

Waray

Waray is the native language of the Waray people and is spoken primarily in Eastern Visayas. Among the Bisayan languages, it ranks third in terms of speakers, after Cebuano and Hiligaynon.

Bikol

Bikol is mostly spoken by those who are from the Bicol region on southeastern Luzon in the Philippines. These are the ones who are living in Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Sorsogon and the island-provinces of Catanduanes and Masbate.

Hiligaynon

Hiligaynon is one of the most spoken languages in the Philippines, it is widely spoken in the Western Visayas region as well as in South Cotabato in Mindanao, in the Philippines.

Kapampangan

Kapampangan is the main language spoken in the province of Pampanga and in southern Tarlac, Philippines. It is also considered as one of the eight major languages of the Philippines.

Pangasinan

Pangasinan (not to be confused with the province of Pangasinan) is also one of the major languages used in the Philippines. It is used in areas such as northern Tarlac as well as the province of Pangasinan.

With this new innovation, communicating with fellow Filipinos who speak a certain language has been made easier. However, it must be noted that the translations may not be fully accurate due to the limitations of its software.

“As technology advances, and as we continue to partner with expert linguists and native speakers, we’ll support even more language varieties and spelling conventions over time,” Google said in a report on their website.