Latest NewsEntertainmentGlobalNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Filipino-American actress casted for ‘One Piece’ Season 2 live action

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal13 mins ago

The second season of the live-action adaptation of “One Piece,” a popular Japanese anime, is currently in the works, and Filipino-American actress Julie Rehwald is joining the lineup as “Tashigi.”

Rehwald announced it on Instagram and excitedly shared that it was a “dream come true” for her.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by julia rehwald (@julibee_maria)

Julia Rehwald, a Filipino-American actress and writer, was born with an American father and a Filipino mother. She is also known for being proud of her Filipino roots. In an interview with GMA Pinoy TV, Rehwald shared how she would like to do roles representing her Filipino heritage. “Eventually, when my career gets serious I want to be able to produce stories that are focused on Filipino American stories. I guess it was kind of hard growing up and watching TV because there’s not a whole bunch of Filipino representation,” she said.

A proud Filipina, Rehwald also posted a baby photo of her with her mother and added as a caption: “Mana sa Nanay.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by julia rehwald (@julibee_maria)

 

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal13 mins ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

Manny Castaneda

Veteran actor-director Manny Castañeda passes away

2 hours ago
OFW music plane 1

The OFW Playlist: OPM songs that OFWs can listen to

20 hours ago
NAIA stock photo

CAB: Lower airfares in PH to be expected this July

21 hours ago
ofw reunited with child she helped raise

Former OFW returns to Riyadh for wedding of child she helped raise

21 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button