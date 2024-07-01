Filipino-American actress casted for ‘One Piece’ Season 2 live action

The second season of the live-action adaptation of “One Piece,” a popular Japanese anime, is currently in the works, and Filipino-American actress Julie Rehwald is joining the lineup as “Tashigi.”

Rehwald announced it on Instagram and excitedly shared that it was a “dream come true” for her.

Julia Rehwald, a Filipino-American actress and writer, was born with an American father and a Filipino mother. She is also known for being proud of her Filipino roots. In an interview with GMA Pinoy TV, Rehwald shared how she would like to do roles representing her Filipino heritage. “Eventually, when my career gets serious I want to be able to produce stories that are focused on Filipino American stories. I guess it was kind of hard growing up and watching TV because there’s not a whole bunch of Filipino representation,” she said.

A proud Filipina, Rehwald also posted a baby photo of her with her mother and added as a caption: “Mana sa Nanay.”

