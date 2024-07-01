BOC urges OFWs, families to claim abandoned balikbayan boxes

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has called on overseas Filipino workers and their families to pick up the remaining 294 unclaimed balikbayan boxes that are still under the custody of the agency.

“Unfortunately, they were abandoned by the forwarder after collecting payments from abroad, leaving our OFWs and their families without their hard-earned balikbayan boxes,” the BOC said.

The balikbayan boxes arrived in the Philippines from Kuwait on February 12, 2023, with the Bill of Lading numbers ONEYKW1TA1994400, ONEYKW1TA1968500, and ONEYKW1TA1998800, consigned to Mediacom Express Cargo and Pinoy Network Cargo WLL.

The BOC said it has distributed 450 balikbayan boxes, bringing the total to 10,084 boxes but there are still 294 remaining.

“Let us work together to ensure that these balikbayan boxes, filled with memories and valuable items, reach their intended recipients,” Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio said.

The balikbayan boxes can be claimed at Port Net Logistics, Inc. CFS Warehouse, located at 2657 Old Panaderos St, Santa Ana, Manila, 1009 Metro Manila.

To claim the boxes, the recipients must present:

1. Passport of the sender (original or photocopy)

2. One valid government-issued ID (original and photocopy)

3. Proof of shipping such as invoice or bill of lading (original and photocopy)

Include these additional requirements if claiming on behalf of someone else or as a representative:

1. Notarized authorization letter or special power of attorney

2. Valid ID of the representative

Refer at the BOC’s website for the list of unclaimed balikbayan boxes: at https://customs.gov.ph/notice-to-claim-abandoned-balikbayan-boxes-consigned-to-mediacom-express-cargo-and-pinoy-network-cargo/.