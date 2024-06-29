Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

OWWA: 27 Filipino seafarers on board MV TransWorld Navigator to be repatriated

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

For illustrative purposes only

The repatriation of 27 Filipino seafarers who were on board MV TransWorld has been arranged according to the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration or OWWA.

In a statement, OWWA said they have already communicated with the relatives of seafarers on the new updates and necessary support for the repatriation.

“Sa direktiba ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr., agad na kumilos ang DFA, DMW, at OWWA upang mabilis ang pagpapabalik sa bansa ng 27 seafarers,” said OWWA in a statement.

MV TransWorld Navigator was attacked by the rebel group Houthi last week.

In a separate interview, DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac confirmed the repatriation of the seafarers.

“They are all safe and excited na umuwi,” said Cacdac in an interview.

Tags
Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Floss and gloss

Floss and Gloss Dental Clinic opens doors in Satwa, Dubai!

5 mins ago
marcos 1

Marcos having a hard time choosing the next DepEd chief

45 mins ago
Nutriasia

Cooking with Pride: Adobo even made better with Datu Puti!

2 hours ago
BPI INTERVIEW

Bitoy Encourages OFWs in Dubai to #SaveUp

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button