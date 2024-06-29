OWWA: 27 Filipino seafarers on board MV TransWorld Navigator to be repatriated

The repatriation of 27 Filipino seafarers who were on board MV TransWorld has been arranged according to the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration or OWWA.

In a statement, OWWA said they have already communicated with the relatives of seafarers on the new updates and necessary support for the repatriation.

“Sa direktiba ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr., agad na kumilos ang DFA, DMW, at OWWA upang mabilis ang pagpapabalik sa bansa ng 27 seafarers,” said OWWA in a statement.

MV TransWorld Navigator was attacked by the rebel group Houthi last week.

In a separate interview, DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac confirmed the repatriation of the seafarers.

“They are all safe and excited na umuwi,” said Cacdac in an interview.