Liza Marcos confirms: President Marcos to visit UAE in November

First Lady Marie Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos confirmed that H.E. President Bongbong Marcos will visit the UAE in November.

This announcement was made during her gathering with the Filipino community in Downtown Dubai, UAE.

The event brought together numerous Filipino leaders from the UAE community, with everyone enjoying warm greetings and quality time together.

The event was graced by H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, Hon. Marford M. Angeles, Philippine Consul General in Dubai, Patricia Yvonne ‘PY’ Caunan, Undersecretary of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), and many other distinguished officials.

In his speech, Hon. Angeles thanked the First Lady for visiting the overseas Filipinos in the UAE, stating that her presence is a “partial fulfillment of the promise made by H.E. President Bongbong Marcos last November that soon, he will visit the UAE.”

President Marcos was supposed to visit the country during COP28 in 2023 but was not able to.

“Her presence here tells us that the president was serious when he said that he really was yearning and looking forward to being with us,” Hon. Angeles said.

This visit will mark the first by a Philippine President to the UAE in 15 years, following Gloria Macapagal Arroyo’s visit in 2008.

Meanwhile, First Lady Araneta-Marcos’s visit to the UAE aims to enhance cooperation between the two countries across various fields, including culture, arts, and heritage.

She recently met with Her Highness Sheikha Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan, wife of the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who welcomed her at the Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, along with Sheikha Fakhra bint Khalifa bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, wife of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and other several Sheikhas and female leaders in the country.