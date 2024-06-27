Philippine passport power: Explore 69 global destinations hassle-free

Do you have a Philippine passport? Don’t underestimate it because, with your Philippine passport, you can visit these 69 destinations visa-free or visa-on-arrival (VOA)!
According to the Henley Passport Index based on data in June 2024 from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Philippine passport holders can visit 69 destinations without having to apply for a visit or tourist visa, which can be costly in some countries. It’s like giving you free entrance to an adventure.
Out of the 69 destinations, 39 places offer total visa-free access, meaning you do not have to worry about anything visa-related.
Meanwhile, 27 require a visa on arrival (VOA), which means that a visa will be issued at the entry point of a country. The advantage is that you do not have to apply for a visa before traveling, allowing a smoother process. Just make sure that you check with the embassy of the destination you are visiting because you have to fulfill the requirements set by the hosting country to be eligible for a VOA.
The three remaining destinations on the list require an electronic travel authorization (ETA) as a replacement for the visa. ETAs are for travelers who are exempted from visas. This type of visa allows the destination to screen travelers before they arrive, increasing visibility and security.
Without further ado, here is a list of potential destinations for your next adventure:
39 visa-free destinations for PH passport holders:
- Barbados
- Bolivia
- Brazil
- Brunei
- Cambodia
- Colombia
- Cook Islands
- Costa Rica
- Cote d’Ivoire
- Dominica
- Fiji
- Haiti
- Hong Kong
- Indonesia
- Israel
- Kazakhstan
- Kiribati
- Laos
- Macao (SAR China)
- Madagascar
- Malaysia
- Micronesia
- Mongolia
- Morocco
- Myanmar
- Niue
- Palestinian Territory
- Peru
- Rwanda
- Senegal
- Singapore
- St Vincent and the Grenadines
- Suriname
- Taiwan
- Tajikistan
- Thailand
- The Gambia
- Vanuatu
- Vietnam
27 destinations that provide VOA to PH passport holders:
- Armenia
- Burundi
- Cape Verde Islands
- Comoro Islands
- Djibouti
- Ethiopia
- Guinea-Bissau
- Iran (VOA)
- Kyrgyzstan
- Malawi
- Maldives
- Marshall Islands
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Mozambique
- Nepal
- Nicaragua
- Samoa
- Seychelles
- Palau Islands
- Somalia
- Saint Lucia
- Tanzania
- Timor-Leste
- Togo
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Tuvalu
3 destinations that provide ETA to PH passport holders:
- Kenya
- Sri Lanka
- Pakistan
In this extensive list of destinations, you’re sure to find a hidden gem. However, before you embark on your journey, be sure to double-check with the country’s embassy to avoid any mishaps. Happy travels!