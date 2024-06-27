Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Philippine passport power: Explore 69 global destinations hassle-free

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino16 mins ago

Do you have a Philippine passport? Don’t underestimate it because, with your Philippine passport, you can visit these 69 destinations visa-free or visa-on-arrival (VOA)!

According to the Henley Passport Index based on data in June 2024 from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Philippine passport holders can visit 69 destinations without having to apply for a visit or tourist visa, which can be costly in some countries. It’s like giving you free entrance to an adventure.

Out of the 69 destinations, 39 places offer total visa-free access, meaning you do not have to worry about anything visa-related.

Meanwhile, 27 require a visa on arrival (VOA), which means that a visa will be issued at the entry point of a country. The advantage is that you do not have to apply for a visa before traveling, allowing a smoother process. Just make sure that you check with the embassy of the destination you are visiting because you have to fulfill the requirements set by the hosting country to be eligible for a VOA.

The three remaining destinations on the list require an electronic travel authorization (ETA) as a replacement for the visa. ETAs are for travelers who are exempted from visas. This type of visa allows the destination to screen travelers before they arrive, increasing visibility and security.

Without further ado, here is a list of potential destinations for your next adventure:

39 visa-free destinations for PH passport holders:

  1. Barbados
  2. Bolivia
  3. Brazil
  4. Brunei
  5. Cambodia
  6. Colombia
  7. Cook Islands
  8. Costa Rica
  9. Cote d’Ivoire
  10. Dominica
  11. Fiji
  12. Haiti
  13. Hong Kong
  14. Indonesia
  15. Israel
  16. Kazakhstan
  17. Kiribati
  18. Laos
  19. Macao (SAR China)
  20. Madagascar
  21. Malaysia
  22. Micronesia
  23. Mongolia
  24. Morocco
  25. Myanmar
  26. Niue
  27. Palestinian Territory
  28. Peru
  29. Rwanda
  30. Senegal
  31. Singapore
  32. St Vincent and the Grenadines
  33. Suriname
  34. Taiwan
  35. Tajikistan
  36. Thailand
  37. The Gambia
  38. Vanuatu
  39. Vietnam

27 destinations that provide VOA to PH passport holders:

  1. Armenia
  2. Burundi
  3. Cape Verde Islands
  4. Comoro Islands
  5. Djibouti
  6. Ethiopia
  7. Guinea-Bissau
  8. Iran (VOA)
  9. Kyrgyzstan
  10. Malawi
  11. Maldives
  12. Marshall Islands
  13. Mauritania
  14. Mauritius
  15. Mozambique
  16. Nepal
  17. Nicaragua
  18. Samoa
  19. Seychelles
  20. Palau Islands
  21. Somalia
  22. Saint Lucia
  23. Tanzania
  24. Timor-Leste
  25. Togo
  26. Trinidad and Tobago
  27. Tuvalu

3 destinations that provide ETA to PH passport holders:

  1. Kenya
  2. Sri Lanka
  3. Pakistan

In this extensive list of destinations, you’re sure to find a hidden gem. However, before you embark on your journey, be sure to double-check with the country’s embassy to avoid any mishaps. Happy travels!

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino16 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

A2Z

Unlock your young athlete’s potential with A2Z Sport Academy

1 hour ago
huawei ear buds

HUAWEI FreeBuds 6i deliver surprisingly impressive noise cancellation at a budget-friendly price

1 hour ago
Sheena Standee

#SheenaOliNa: BINI Sheena standee is back

2 hours ago
Guo

Alice Guo and Guo Hua Ping have same fingerprints—Hontiveros

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button