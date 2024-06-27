Philippine passport power: Explore 69 global destinations hassle-free

Do you have a Philippine passport? Don’t underestimate it because, with your Philippine passport, you can visit these 69 destinations visa-free or visa-on-arrival (VOA)!

According to the Henley Passport Index based on data in June 2024 from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Philippine passport holders can visit 69 destinations without having to apply for a visit or tourist visa, which can be costly in some countries. It’s like giving you free entrance to an adventure.

Out of the 69 destinations, 39 places offer total visa-free access, meaning you do not have to worry about anything visa-related.

Meanwhile, 27 require a visa on arrival (VOA), which means that a visa will be issued at the entry point of a country. The advantage is that you do not have to apply for a visa before traveling, allowing a smoother process. Just make sure that you check with the embassy of the destination you are visiting because you have to fulfill the requirements set by the hosting country to be eligible for a VOA.

The three remaining destinations on the list require an electronic travel authorization (ETA) as a replacement for the visa. ETAs are for travelers who are exempted from visas. This type of visa allows the destination to screen travelers before they arrive, increasing visibility and security.

Without further ado, here is a list of potential destinations for your next adventure:

39 visa-free destinations for PH passport holders:

Barbados Bolivia Brazil Brunei Cambodia Colombia Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d’Ivoire Dominica Fiji Haiti Hong Kong Indonesia Israel Kazakhstan Kiribati Laos Macao (SAR China) Madagascar Malaysia Micronesia Mongolia Morocco Myanmar Niue Palestinian Territory Peru Rwanda Senegal Singapore St Vincent and the Grenadines Suriname Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand The Gambia Vanuatu Vietnam

27 destinations that provide VOA to PH passport holders:

Armenia Burundi Cape Verde Islands Comoro Islands Djibouti Ethiopia Guinea-Bissau Iran (VOA) Kyrgyzstan Malawi Maldives Marshall Islands Mauritania Mauritius Mozambique Nepal Nicaragua Samoa Seychelles Palau Islands Somalia Saint Lucia Tanzania Timor-Leste Togo Trinidad and Tobago Tuvalu

3 destinations that provide ETA to PH passport holders:

Kenya Sri Lanka Pakistan

In this extensive list of destinations, you’re sure to find a hidden gem. However, before you embark on your journey, be sure to double-check with the country’s embassy to avoid any mishaps. Happy travels!