Filipino celebrities who publicly declare their Christian faith

Good looks? Check. Talented? Check. Charismatic? Check. Faith? Absolutely!

The Philippines is one of the world’s most devout countries, and several of its believers shine in the entertainment industry. Despite their career successes, these stars consistently credit their achievements to their heavenly Father.

Recently, Australian-Filipina model, singer, TV host, and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray decided to be baptized in the Lord, publicly declaring her faith. In an Instagram post, Catriona wrote: “I was baptized as a baby, but wanted to take this action as an adult.”

However, Catriona is not the only one. Below are other actors and celebrities in the entertainment industry who have publicly declared their faith.

1. LJ Reyes

In 2015, Filipina actress LJ Reyes decided to become a Born Again Christian and was baptized with friends as witnesses.

2. Hayden Kho

Hayden Kho, who was caught up in a scandal, decided to change his ways, reconcile with the people he hurt, and become a Born Again Christian.

3. Kim Atienza

When Matanglawin’s TV host Kim Atienza suffered from a stroke in 2010 and found out he had Guillain Barre syndrome three years later, he decided to become a Christian.

4. Billy Crawford

Billy Crawford, who was previously a Roman Catholic, decided to declare his faith publicly on Instagram in 2017.

5. Benj Manalo and Lovely Abella

Filipino celebrity couple Benj Manalo and Lovely Abella also took to Instagram to open up about their ‘spiritual birthday,’ sharing their baptism photos with their fans.