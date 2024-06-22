CAB lowers fuel surcharge in July

Lower airfares are expected in July as the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) announced the decrease in fuel surcharge for domestic and international flights.

In an advisory dated June 18 released on Friday, the CAB said that the surcharge rates will be trimmed down to Level 5 starting July 1 to 31, from the previous Level 6 implemented since March.

“Airlines wishing to impose or collect fuel surcharge for the same period must file its application with this Office on or before the effectivity period, with fuel surcharge rates not exceeding the above-stated level,” the CAB said.

The fuel surcharge is an additional fee collected by airlines on top of the base fare, to cover the fluctuating prices of jet fuel.

“For fuel surcharge to be collected in equivalent currency, the applicable conversion rate for the same period is 1 USD =58.07PHP,” the CAB said.

Under Level 5, the fuel surcharge collected from domestic passengers ranges from P151 to P542, while the rates for international flights originating in the Philippines range from P498.03 to P3,703.11, depending on the distance.

This is lower than Level 6, where the surcharge rates range from P185 to P665 for domestic flights and P610.37 to P4,538.4 for international flights.