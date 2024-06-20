Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

Witness the magic of Disney coming to life as Disney on Ice presents ‘Let’s Celebrate!’

Step into a magical world where memories are made and dreams turn into a reality with Disney on Ice “Let’s Celebrate!”

Join Mickey Mouse, together with Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy on an amazing journey featuring stories of your beloved Disney favorites—both classic and NEW!

Take a trip down memory lane with your family as Disney On Ice presents “Let’s Celebrate” live at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on October 16 to 20, 2024, promising an unforgettable experience that will last a lifetime.

Witness your favorite Disney stories come to life on ice as you dance and sing along with Mirabel and her magical family in the enchanting world of Encanto, filled with music and wonder; and set sail with Moana and Maui on a daring escapade across the high seas to save Moana’s island.

Level up your icy adventure in the wintry world of Arendelle with royal sisters Anna and Elsa, and discover that love is the truest magic of all.

The enjoyment is limitless as you celebrate friendship with Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the whole Toy Story gang; witness Disney Princesses as they give inspiration to children; and dive into the aquatic adventures of Dory, Nemo, Marlin, and new pal Hank from Disney Pixar’s Finding Dory.

Experience the magic of Disney coming to life on ice and secure your tickets at etihadarena.ae, starting from 75 AED.

Dates and Timings: 

Wednesday, 16th October 2024 (Opening Night) – Doors open 6:30pm – Show Starts 7:30pm.

Thursday, 17th October 2024 – Doors open 6:30pm – Show Starts 7:30pm.

Friday, 18th October 2024 – Doors open 2:30pm – Show Starts 3:30pm.

Friday, 18th October 2024 – Doors open 6:30pm – Show Starts 7:30pm.

Saturday, 19th October 2024 – Doors open 10:30am – Show Starts 11:30am.

Saturday, 19th October 2024 – Doors open 2:30pm – Show Starts 3:30pm.

Saturday, 19th October 2024 – Doors open 6:30pm – Show Starts 7:30pm.

Sunday, 20th October 2024 – Doors open 10:30am – Show Starts 11:30am.

Sunday, 20th October 2024 – Doors open 2:30pm – Show Starts 3:30pm.

