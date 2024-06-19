Marcos declares National Disability Rights Week

President Bongbong Marcos has declared July 17-23 as National Disability Rights Week.

In a proclamation signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, through the National Council on Disability Affairs, was tasked by Marcos to supervise the National Disability Rights Week.

The council is expected to come up with programs, activities, and projects for the week-long celebration.

Under Proclamation No. 597, all government agencies and instrumentalities, including government-owned or controlled corporations, state universities, and colleges will observe the celebration.

All local government units and non-government organizations are also urged to observe the disability rights week.

“This is part of the commitment of the government to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD),” the Presidential Communications Office said in a statement.

Marcos also reiterated the Philippines’ commitment to “promote, protect and ensure the full and equal enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms by all persons with disabilities”.