Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos declares National Disability Rights Week

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report53 mins ago

President Bongbong Marcos has declared July 17-23 as National Disability Rights Week.

In a proclamation signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, through the National Council on Disability Affairs, was tasked by Marcos to supervise the National Disability Rights Week.

The council is expected to come up with programs, activities, and projects for the week-long celebration.

Under Proclamation No. 597, all government agencies and instrumentalities, including government-owned or controlled corporations, state universities, and colleges will observe the celebration.

All local government units and non-government organizations are also urged to observe the disability rights week.

“This is part of the commitment of the government to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD),” the Presidential Communications Office said in a statement.

Marcos also reiterated the Philippines’ commitment to “promote, protect and ensure the full and equal enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms by all persons with disabilities”.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report53 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2024 04 22T102555.201

VP Duterte slammed for ‘silence’ over latest Ayungin Shoal incident

15 mins ago
Dubai Mall istock

Dubai Mall announces new rates for paid parking system starting July 1

16 mins ago
MV TUTOR 1

Search for missing seafarer onboard MV Tutor to begin- DMW

22 mins ago
rta gives free zoom coffee

RTA announces complimentary coffee at metro stations

18 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button