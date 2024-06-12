Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Nesto Hypermarket announces Tatak Pinoy Food Festival celebration for PH Independence Day

Staff Report

Good news for all Filipinos in the UAE! Nesto Hypermarket has shared an update about the Tatak Pinoy Filipino Food Festival in celebration of the Philippines Independence Day.

The festival will run from June 11th to June 21st across 20 selected Nesto outlets in the UAE, allowing all overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to enjoy the celebrations.

The event was inaugurated on June 11th at Nesto Reef Mall by the esteemed Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, along with Nesto Hypermarket’s Managing Director Jamal KP.

This festival is Nesto Hypermarket’s gesture of appreciation towards Filipino customers, who form the fourth-largest expatriate group in the UAE. It is an opportunity for customers to experience authentic Filipino cuisines, explore a variety of grocery items, and enjoy cultural programs.

Nesto Hypermarket is looking forward to making Tatak Pinoy a memorable event for all.

 

