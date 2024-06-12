Iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai lights up PH Flag for Independence Day

Filipinos in Dubai, United Arab Emirates witnessed the iconic Burj Khalifa illuminate with the colors of the Philippine flag in celebration of the 126th Philippine Independence Day on June 12, 2024 at 7:50 p.m.

His Excellency Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, the Ambassador of the Philippines to the UAE; Hon. Marford Angeles, the Philippine Consul General in Dubai, Vice Consul Jim Jimeno and Filipino Social Club’s President Ericson Reyes were among those who were present for the occasion.

This isn’t the first time this iconic landmark has shown its support to the Republic of the Philippines. In 2023, the Burj Khalifa also flashed the PH flag to “commemorate the spirit, resilience and rich heritage of the Filipino people on Independence Day.”

Philippine Independence Day is a national holiday celebrated by Filipinos annually every June 12. This day commemorates the declaration of the Philippines’ independence from Spain in 1898 and has been observed as the country’s National Day.