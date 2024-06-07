MALAYO KA, PERO MALAYA NA: Ang bayan nga lumaya… ikaw pa kaya?

Ever had a time when you felt like you were totally owning it, standing strong on your own, and handling things like a pro? Leading you to becoming the strong and independent OFW that you are now.

However, being independent can mean different things to different people. Maybe it’s finally getting a grip on your finances, or maybe it’s the first time you stepped out on your own and braved the big, wide world. Or perhaps it’s that “aha” moment when you realize you’re worth more than the person who took you for granted. As OFWs, we’ve all got our own unique tales of independence. In this issue, we’ll share how some of our fellow overseas Pinoys found their own paths to freedom.

May utang noon, financially independent na ngayon

“Utang,” which translates to debt, is a common term for us Filipinos. “Mars, pautang!” You’ve likely heard someone say this before, or maybe you’ve said it yourself. While borrowing has become a usual thing, some OFWs started in debt too.

“Starting out as an OFW was tough. From living paycheck to paycheck, barely keeping up with bills and debt. I had to cut down expenses, prioritize paying off my debts, and save for my family’s future,” said Nezel Pamesaran, an OFW nurse in Saudi Arabia for seven years.

However, after months or years of hard work, these OFWs found themselves free from financial worries. “But now, I am glad that I persevered. Noon ang dami kong utang, ngayon ako na ang inuutangan,” she added.

Through saving money, properly managing finances, and learning how to become financially literate, they have reached a point where they can confidently invest. Financial independence isn’t just about settling debts; it’s also about having the chance to make your money work for you, to grow and secure your future.

“Sa ngayon, nakapagpatayo na ako ng bahay para sa pamilya ko, at nakabili na rin ako ng sasakyan at lupa,” Pamesaran shared.

In fact, some OFWs actively seek out opportunities to enhance their financial knowledge. They attend seminars or workshops where they can gain valuable insights and opportunities that lead them to make smart investments. In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), we have the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE), the Philippines’ largest international property and investment show bringing along leading property developers, experts, industry leaders, and exhibitors.

Kaya ko pala mag-isa

In pursuit of a better future, OFWs were also able to let go of their comfortable lives back in the Philippines—letting go of being together with their family in the comfort of their own homes. Living solo wasn’t easy, but it marked the beginning of their journey towards independence.

“Living alone taught me that I’m capable of more than I ever imagined,” said Camille, a 29-year-old OFW in Dubai. She shared how she started picking up basic life skills such as cooking, handling finances, and even dealing with life’s challenges—whether they’re emotional, financial, or physical.

Mark Davis, an OFW in Dubai, shared his key lesson upon living alone abroad for 10 years: “Kung mayroong isang bagay akong natutunan bilang isang OFW, iyon ay dapat kang madiskarte sa lahat ng bagay. Hindi ka puwedeng umasa sa swerte o sa gagawin ng ibang tao para sa iyo. Ikaw mismo ang kailangang kumilos para sa iyong sarili.”

These OFWs showed resilience by adapting to challenges, gaining independence, and realizing their ability to thrive alone.

Nagmahal, nasaktan, naging malaya

However, independence can also mean another thing. It can also mean that you’re free from the heartache that you brought along with you as you became an OFW.

Emmeline Castillo, a 32-year-old OFW in Dubai, shared her story of leaving the Philippines heartbroken by someone she deeply cared for, only to find true independence upon starting her journey as an OFW in the UAE.

“Pag-alis ko, parang sinakal ang puso ko. Pero nung pagdating ko dito, unti-unti kong naramdaman ang hangin ng kalayaan,” she said.

She shared how she found true freedom by starting anew, mingling with different people, making wise decisions, and freely pursuing her dreams.

“Para sa akin, ang kalayaan na tinatamasa ko ngayon ay hindi lang dahil sa pag-alis ko ng bansang Pilipinas para maging isang OFW, kundi dahil naranasan kong maging malaya sa dating sarili ko.”

Pinoy ako, pinoy tayo



As OFWs seek and achieve their own forms of independence, some also had the opportunity to establish a reputation or make a name for themselves. One good example is Lyndon Magsino, a renowned Filipino entrepreneur, investor, Philippine & US Certified Public Accountant (CPA), and author of “The Piso Master.”

“I started my journey as an OFW 19 years ago with a very low salary and in a very hard situation. I chose to work hard, continued to sharpen my skills and pursue higher education. I chose to change my mindset — so I can become wealthy — not for myself but for my family,” said Magsino.

Now, Magsino is a trusted voice among overseas Filipinos. He was also one of the speakers at the 10th PPIE, where he discussed the significance of investing in knowledge.

Another remarkable individual, Aillenne Francisco, shared her journey of resilience. After her husband passed away, she made the courageous decision to move abroad to provide for her children. She worked for four different companies until she was given a significant opportunity as one of the pioneering Lady Heavy Bus Drivers in the Middle East by the RTA.

“Nu’ng una, parang walang nakakakilala sa’kin dito. Pero ngayon, kilala na rin ako bilang isa sa mga unang lady heavy bus driver sa Gulf Region, particularly sa UAE. Hindi man super sikat, pero proud ako sa bawat hakbang na nagpapatunay na kahit sino ay may kakayahan at puwedeng magtagumpay sa ibang bansa,” she said.

We at The Filipino Times also recognize the excellence of our modern-day heroes with The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards and Summit, honoring the significant contributions of our fellow OFWs in the fields of healthcare, engineering, and architecture.

This Independence Day, we do not only celebrate the freedom of our country that our ancestors fought hard for, but we also celebrate our victories in achieving independence in our own ways. May these inspiring stories of our overseas Filipinos inspire those who share the same experience and may it uplift the spirits of those who are still striving to carve their own paths towards independence. Malayo ka pero malaya ka!