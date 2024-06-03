DMW conducts free medical services for OFWs, families in PH

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is offering free medical consultation and services to Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and their families in the Philippines through the OFW Hospital from June 3 to June 7, 2024, at the DMW Head Office in Mandaluyong. This initiative was launched to celebrate National Migrant Workers’ Day in the Philippines, with the theme “Bagong Bayani, Kaagapay sa Bagong Pilipinas.” According to the DMW, the OFW Hospital’s participation “aims to highlight its medical services and high-caliber care for OFWs and their families.”

The OFW Hospital was opened on May 2022 in San Fernando Pampanga which was specifically made for OFWs and their dependents to be able to avail its free healthcare services. The requirements for those who are interested to do walk-in appointments according to OFW Hospital’s official website are as follows:

For interested OFWs who would like to avail of their services, all they have to bring is their passport or a valid government-issued ID. Meanwhile, the spouse of the OFW must bring a passport or a valid ID, a marriage contract and the valid ID of their OFW spouse.

Meanwhile, children of OFWs who are 17 years old and below can also avail the services. All they have to present is their passport or valid ID, their birth certificate, and their valid ID or school ID.

Services are also extended to parents of OFWs, all they have to bring are the following: passport or valid ID of the OFW, birth certificate of the OFW, and a valid ID of the parent.