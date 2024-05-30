The perfect summer getaway awaits at the Radisson Blu Resort in Fujairah

Looking for a quick summer getaway? Experience a memorable stay at the Radisson Blu Resort Fujairah, where you can enjoy amenities perfect for friends, families, and even pets. From enjoyable indoor and outdoor activities to delicious food options, you’ll find everything you need right there. Head to the Radisson Blu Resort in Fujairah now and enjoy this pet-friendly, family-friendly destination, where you can relax and leave all your worries behind.

Checking in is quick and easy, and once you get to your room, you’ll be able to enjoy the breathtaking view, whether you like admiring the beauty of the sunset by the beach or just people-watching at the pool. For special occasions, you can also surprise your loved ones with an in-room dining experience, making your staycation truly unforgettable.

If you ever feel like relaxing, you can also treat yourselves to a self-care day at their spa.

If you want to maintain that summer body, don’t worry because they also have a gym.

If you want to unwind, then you can try their outdoor activities such as beach volleyball, kayaking, boat rides, and even diving.

As a renowned destination for diving, the resort also has its own Ocean Dive Center for professionals and beginners alike.

Aside from that, Radisson Blu Resort Fujairah also offers different dishes from different cuisines that you can explore. You can check out restaurants such as the Breeze, where you can enjoy an all-day international buffet with a wide variety of selections to choose from; Masala, an authentic Indian restaurant that offers dishes loved by everyone; or just hang out at the Grand Bleu for some snacks and drinks while enjoying the beauty of nature. Plus, you can’t miss out on their seafood boodle experience!

However, Radisson Blu Resort Fujairah is not just for friends, family, and loved ones; it can also be the best venue for company training and team building. So, whatever the occasion may be, Radisson Blu is the place to be. What are you waiting for? Head to the Radisson Blu Resort in Fujairah and enjoy the experience yourself.

For bookings and inquiries, call +971 9 204 3100 or visit their website: https://me-qr.com/l/RBRFBrandCom