The perfect summer getaway awaits at the Radisson Blu Resort in Fujairah

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report21 seconds ago

Looking for a quick summer getaway? Experience a memorable stay at the Radisson Blu Resort Fujairah, where you can enjoy amenities perfect for friends, families, and even pets. From enjoyable indoor and outdoor activities to delicious food options, you’ll find everything you need right there. Head to the Radisson Blu Resort in Fujairah now and enjoy this pet-friendly, family-friendly destination, where you can relax and leave all your worries behind.

Screenshot 2024 05 30 102538

Checking in is quick and easy, and once you get to your room, you’ll be able to enjoy the breathtaking view, whether you like admiring the beauty of the sunset by the beach or just people-watching at the pool. For special occasions, you can also surprise your loved ones with an in-room dining experience, making your staycation truly unforgettable. 

Screenshot 2024 05 30 101118

If you ever feel like relaxing, you can also treat yourselves to a self-care day at their spa.

Screenshot 2024 05 30 101105

If you want to maintain that summer body, don’t worry because they also have a gym.

Screenshot 2024 05 30 100540

If you want to unwind, then you can try their outdoor activities such as beach volleyball, kayaking, boat rides, and even diving.

Screenshot 2024 05 30 100954

As a renowned destination for diving, the resort also has its own Ocean Dive Center for professionals and beginners alike.

Screenshot 2024 05 30 101047

Aside from that, Radisson Blu Resort Fujairah also offers different dishes from different cuisines that you can explore. You can check out restaurants such as the Breeze, where you can enjoy an all-day international buffet with a wide variety of selections to choose from; Masala, an authentic Indian restaurant that offers dishes loved by everyone; or just hang out at the Grand Bleu for some snacks and drinks while enjoying the beauty of nature. Plus, you can’t miss out on their seafood boodle experience!

Screenshot 2024 05 30 100715

Screenshot 2024 05 30 100809

Screenshot 2024 05 30 100743

Screenshot 2024 05 30 101010

Screenshot 2024 05 30 100829

Screenshot 2024 05 30 100436

However, Radisson Blu Resort Fujairah is not just for friends, family, and loved ones; it can also be the best venue for company training and team building. So, whatever the occasion may be, Radisson Blu is the place to be. What are you waiting for? Head to the Radisson Blu Resort in Fujairah and enjoy the experience yourself.

For bookings and inquiries, call +971 9 204 3100 or visit their website: https://me-qr.com/l/RBRFBrandCom 

