GCC common visa set to launch by year-end

During the Arabian Travel Market opening, plans for the GCC common visa were revealed. The announcement came at the 40th GCC Interior Ministers’ meeting.

Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, GCC Secretary General, declared the project’s approval, calling it a significant achievement. The meeting, chaired by Sayyed Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi in Muscat, discussed the unified visa’s implementation timeline.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, from SCTDA, stated that the visa system will be operational by year-end. He emphasized the need for an efficient e-service system and highlighted the positive economic impact. Al Midfa mentioned that the visa will launch between 2024 and 2025, pending legislative development.

The GCC common visa aims to facilitate travel across Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

Its launch promises simplified regional travel and increased tourism.

