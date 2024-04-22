Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Travel vlogger Francis Candia narrowly escapes kidney harvest attempt in Colombia

12 hours ago

Pinoy travel vlogger Francis Candia had a terrifying experience during his recent trip to Colombia, narrowly escaping a harrowing encounter with a cartel that allegedly attempted to harvest his kidney.

According to Francis, he fell victim to a criminal syndicate in the country, and his ordeal unfolded in a rooftop bar of his hotel. He recounted meeting a local individual there, who briefly left his side to use the restroom. Upon the person’s return, Francis claims he suddenly felt ill after consuming a drink, leading to a blackout.

@franciscandiyey Nanikaw lahat ng gamit ko 😭 #colombia #travel #colombia🇨🇴 #fyp #philippines #vlog #pinoyvlogger #foryou ♬ original sound – @franciscandiyey on IG

“Paggising ko nalang, nasa ospital na ako. May mga apparatus na ako sa dibdib, may mga swero na ako ng blood transfusion tapos sinubukan kong tumayo pero natutumba talaga ako sa sobrang hilo, tapos sabi ko sa sarili ko, ‘Hindi ‘to pwede, kasi kailangan kong lumipad pauwi,” said Francis.

@franciscandiyey full update on YT #colombia #travel #colombia🇨🇴 #fyp #philippines #vlog #foryou #tiktokph #medellin ♬ original sound – @franciscandiyey on IG

Despite feeling disoriented, Francis managed to leave the hospital, only to realize his belongings had been stolen, including his wallet, cellphone, watch, and laptop.

He tearfully shared this traumatic experience in a video, expressing gratitude for his friends who helped him return to the United States.

@franciscandiyey Replying to @Ate reg WAG KANG EMBENTO! #foryoupage #fyp #philippines #tiktokph #updat ♬ original sound – @franciscandiyey on IG

In his latest update on social media, Francis thanked his friends for their support, emphasizing that he was left with nothing during his time in Colombia.

