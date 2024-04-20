Lost your license plate? Here’s how to get a lost certificate via Dubai Police app

If you have lost your license plates during the adverse weather conditions that the UAE experienced this week, the Dubai Police has advised car owners to obtain a ‘lost license plate’ and apply for a new one.

In a post on social media platform X, the Dubai Police stated that you can simply use the Dubai Police smart application to obtain a lost license plate certificate. Here’s a step-by-step process for applying for a lost certificate:

Go to Google Play or App Store and download the Dubai Police app.

2. Once downloaded, open the app and it will take you to the home page.

3. In the categories below, select “Services.”

4. Under the Services tab, scroll down and find “Certificate Services” category, then click on “Lost Certificate.”

5. In the Lost Certificate tab, you will be asked to enter your personal details such as your Emirates ID number and email address.

6. After providing your details, you can add information about your lost license plate in the “Add items” tab, enter the dates when you lost your license plate, add location, and the description of your report.

7. To add an item, select “Add” and choose “Documents/Cards/Ids/Tickets” in the main category. In the sub category, select “License/Card Permit.”

8. After adding the items, you have to provide the name on permit, permit type, and expiry date of your license. You also have the option to attach an image of your plate and include some comments or remarks on your request.

9. Once all details have been provided, you can submit your request and receive a transaction number via SMS and email to follow-up on request.

10. Applicants will receive the certificate and receipt over email.

Please keep in mind that applying for a lost license plate may require some service fees:

AED 50

AED 20 for knowledge and innovation fees

AED 100 additional fee if applied through service centers in person

Aside from the Dubai Police app, you can also visit other service channels to obtain a lost certificate. This includes the Dubai Police website, walk-in machine, drive thru machine, police Stations (Al Qusais Police Station, Ports Police Station, and Barsha Police Station), and Smart Police Stations (SPS).

This service from the Dubai Police can be used not only for lost license plates, but also to obtain a lost item certificate in relevance to documents, official and non-official certificates, lost vehicle plate numbers, money, goods, and other similar items that are of importance to the public.