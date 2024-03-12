GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

NASA opens rare job posting for aspiring astronauts

Photo courtesy: NASA (NASA spacewalker Frank Rubio is pictured during a spacewalk tethered to the International Space Station during an orbital sunset.)

NASA has just opened up applications for aspiring astronauts, marking the first time in four years. This exciting move comes as NASA preps for upcoming moon missions, with a planned lunar landing in 2026.

These rare job postings require candidates to meet education requirements and have specialized experience as pilots, engineers, or doctors. If selected, candidates will undergo two years of intense training covering spacewalking, robotics, and teamwork.

Competition is fierce, with over 12,000 applicants vying for just 10 spots in 2020.

Recently, NASA celebrated the graduation of the latest astronaut class, a diverse group set to push the boundaries of human exploration.

These astronauts will play crucial roles in missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. The previous batch of astronauts, now trained and ready, could be assigned to the International Space Station, commercial space stations, or Artemis campaign missions.

This graduating class includes individuals from various backgrounds, like Nichole Ayers and Jack Hathaway. Notably, NASA also trained astronauts from the United Arab Emirates.

Aspiring astronauts can apply through the official USAJobs website, seizing the rare chance to join the new era of space exploration.

