Clark International Airport receives Routes Asia 2024 award

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino2 hours ago

Newly constructed Terminal 2 at Clark International Airport (CRK) - Clark, Pampanga, Luzon, Philippine

The Clark International Airport (CRK) in Pampanga, Philippines, received a Routes Asia 2024 award in the “Under 5 Million Passengers” category.

The awarding ceremony, which was held in Langkawi, Malaysia, aims to recognize the organization’s excellence in airport and destination marketing.

The president and chief executive officer of Luzon International Premiere Airport Development (LIPAD), Noel Manankil, said as he received the award on the ceremony night on February 28: “We are truly honored and delighted to be named a finalist in the Under 5 Million Passengers category for Routes Asia 2024.”

“This recognition is a testament to Clark International Airport’s commitment to excellence and its pivotal role in connecting the Philippines to the global aviation network,” he added.

Among CRK’s notable contenders for the said award were GMR Goa International Airport (India), Cairns Airport (Australia), Sendai International Airport (Japan), and Hat Yai International Airport (Thailand).

Last year, CRK showed huge growth, efficiently accommodating nearly 2 million passengers. It also showed a 160 percent increase within 12 months, proving its resilience and robust recovery amid challenging circumstances.

The airport also highlights its successful onboarding of five new airlines, four of which are international carriers. Moreover, the airport added 13 new destinations, expanding its network to other places.

 

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

