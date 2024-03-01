Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

Megaworld International as the supermarket of homes globally

Megaworld International brings you the best real estate choices from the largest developer in the Philippines. Megaworld International is proud to be present in more than 60 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North America, and the Asia Pacific.

Megaworld International has the widest range of home and condominium projects among all property companies in the Philippines through the Megaworld group of companies making it the supermarket of homes.

Megaworld International is the global marketing specialist of Megaworld Corporation, the Philippines’ leading and largest developer of residential condominiums and business process outsourcing offices. Megaworld pioneered the live-work-play-learn lifestyle concept that has since become the benchmark for large-scale development in the country.

Megaworld Corporation is the real estate arm of Alliance Global Group Inc. (AGI), one of the Philippines’ largest and publicly-listed conglomerates with interests in the food and beverage business, property development, tourism-entertainment, gaming, quick-service restaurants and infrastructure. It is led by visionary Dr. Andrew L. Tan.

To date, Megaworld has 31 townships and integrated lifestyle communities in 30 cities, spanning over 5,000 hectares. It has also built 725 residential developments, more than 72 Megaworld premier offices, 20 lifestyle mall developments and other commercial centers, 11 hotels and more than 4,000 hotel room keys.

Megaworld received a total of 83 awards (51 of which are international recognitions) in 2022 and 117 awards (97 of which are international recognitions) in 2023. Megaworld’s corporate headquarters is located at the Alliance Global Tower, 36th Street corner 11th Avenue, Uptown Bonifacio, Taguig City 1634, Philippines.

For more information, please visit www.megaworldinternational.com

