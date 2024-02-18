Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Want to enjoy the free OFW Lounge at NAIA? Here’s how you can access it.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino2 hours ago

Courtesy: NAIA/Facebook

Did you know? You only need three simple things to access the overseas Filipino workers (OFW) lounge at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) for free!

Recently, NAIA published a video on their Facebook page, showing OFWs how to access the OFW Lounge at NAIA Terminal 1 before boarding their planes.

OFWs only need to do three simple things:

  1. Present your valid ID or passport.
  2. Present documents proving that you are an OFW, such as an Overseas Employment Certificate or OFW information sheet.
  3. Lastly, the staff will give you a form, which you will have to fill out with your correct information.

After doing these three simple things, OFWs can enjoy all the free amenities that the OFW Lounge offers.

Everything that this lounge has to offer is free! It has comfortable couches, food and beverages, WiFi access, charging stations, power outlets, and an information desk. The place is also open 24/7.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino2 hours ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Cami Template 9

NASA needs volunteers to live in isolation for one year; are you up for it?

2 hours ago
Cami Template 8

DepEd says duck hair clips are not bothersome

5 hours ago
Cami Template 7

AFP: Tiktok ban only applicable on devices connected to military network

7 hours ago
Cami Template 6 1

Anne Curtis thanks OFWs for birthday greetings

7 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button