Want to enjoy the free OFW Lounge at NAIA? Here’s how you can access it.

Did you know? You only need three simple things to access the overseas Filipino workers (OFW) lounge at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) for free!

Recently, NAIA published a video on their Facebook page, showing OFWs how to access the OFW Lounge at NAIA Terminal 1 before boarding their planes.

OFWs only need to do three simple things:

Present your valid ID or passport. Present documents proving that you are an OFW, such as an Overseas Employment Certificate or OFW information sheet. Lastly, the staff will give you a form, which you will have to fill out with your correct information.

After doing these three simple things, OFWs can enjoy all the free amenities that the OFW Lounge offers.

Everything that this lounge has to offer is free! It has comfortable couches, food and beverages, WiFi access, charging stations, power outlets, and an information desk. The place is also open 24/7.