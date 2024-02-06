Female Burj Khalifa: New mall to be built in Dubai Creek

If you like going to malls, Dubai has good news for you! A new mall is going to be built in Dubai Creek Harbor, which will soon become the ‘new downtown’ of Dubai.

This mall will be on an area of over six million square kilometers, making it twice the area size of Downtown Dubai. Moreover, it will be the female version of the famous Burj Khalifa where electric cars can drive through it.

Emaar and Noon founder Mohammed Alabbar revealed the wonderful news at the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) 2024. “This will be the first time cars can enter a mall, so it will be very unique,” he said.

However, he said that it “will not be the tallest building in the UAE” because they want to “pay careful attention to elegance,” especially when planning cities.

He said: “We have to beautify our cities, and Sharjah is the greatest example of that. Creating a balance between Islamic design and aesthetic and harmonizing it with modern architecture is a big challenge, and the way the emirate has done it under the guidance of the Ruler of Sharjah is truly remarkable.”

Al Abbar also shared that the female Burj Khalifa tower is now approved and that they are already working on it.