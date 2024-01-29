RTA: Nol cards to go digital by 2025

The Roads and Transportation Authority (RTA) in Dubai has allocated a budget of AED350 million for the contract of upgrading the Nol system. The current plastic card-based Nol will transition to an advanced digital payment system, incorporating various technologies to enhance user experience and streamline public transportation services.

.@rta_dubai awards AED350m contract to upgrade nol System, aiming to position RTA as a global frontrunner in digital transformation driven by an optimal investment of data. It seeks to develop a flexible and 100% scalable digital infrastructure, ensuring 100% fintech integration… pic.twitter.com/v69r9Qsmw8 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 28, 2024

The key features of the upgraded Nol system include:

Digital Payment Technologies: The new system will shift from plastic card technology to digital payment technologies. This transition will enable users to make payments through central wallets using advanced digital methods.

Trip Planning and Booking: Users will be able to plan, book and pay for their trips in advance. This feature enhances convenience for commuters and contributes to a more efficient transportation network.

Family and Group Tickets: The system will support the issuance of family and group tickets, making it easier for travelers to manage and pay for multiple fares in a single transaction.

Smart Device Integration: Payments can be made through smart devices, allowing users to use their smartphones and other digital devices to pay for transportation services seamlessly. If this is implemented, apple pay through phone or watch can be used instead of a Nol card.

Artificial Intelligence Technologies: The upgraded system will leverage artificial intelligence technologies, including facial recognition and fingerprint authentication. These features enhance security and contribute to a more advanced and secure payment system.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, the Director General of RTA and Chairman of the Board of Directors, emphasized that this initiative aligns with the strategic vision to modernize the public transportation payment system in Dubai. It reflects a proactive response to global advancements in digital payments and financial technology, in line with government directives. Al Tayer highlighted the project’s significance in fostering seamless integration across Dubai’s transportation network while ensuring compliance with the highest standards of electronic and financial security. The transition to a centralized transportation tariff wallet technology is expected to streamline operations and enhance overall efficiency, ultimately benefiting residents and visitors alike

The AED 350 million project will be implemented in stages and is expected to be fully operational by the conclusion of 2025.