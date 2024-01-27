Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Sky Cable broadcast to cease operations

SKY Cable has announced that it will be ending its cable TV services on February 27, 2024. The company will be transitioning into a specialized internet service provider as part of the agreement made for closing the PLDT-SKY acquisition deal.

An advisory was also sent to its subscribers through text message stating, “With this deal, the final broadcast and sign-off of Sky Cable will be on February 26, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.”

Sky also posted a few reminders to their subscribers on what happens after it ceases operations, these are the following:

  • Your SKYcable pay TV subscription will be discontinued on February 27, 2024, and you will not be charged for it anymore.
  • Sky will stop charging for discounts and add-ons beginning January 26, 2024.
  • The last bill will be sent on or before March 1, 2024 and you will only have to settle the total amount due indicated.
  • There is no need to return any issued SKY Digibox and all other cable accessories to SKY.

