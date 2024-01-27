Sky Cable broadcast to cease operations

SKY Cable has announced that it will be ending its cable TV services on February 27, 2024. The company will be transitioning into a specialized internet service provider as part of the agreement made for closing the PLDT-SKY acquisition deal.
An advisory was also sent to its subscribers through text message stating, “With this deal, the final broadcast and sign-off of Sky Cable will be on February 26, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.”
Sky also posted a few reminders to their subscribers on what happens after it ceases operations, these are the following:
- Your SKYcable pay TV subscription will be discontinued on February 27, 2024, and you will not be charged for it anymore.
- Sky will stop charging for discounts and add-ons beginning January 26, 2024.
- The last bill will be sent on or before March 1, 2024 and you will only have to settle the total amount due indicated.
- There is no need to return any issued SKY Digibox and all other cable accessories to SKY.