Sky Cable broadcast to cease operations

SKY Cable has announced that it will be ending its cable TV services on February 27, 2024. The company will be transitioning into a specialized internet service provider as part of the agreement made for closing the PLDT-SKY acquisition deal.

An advisory was also sent to its subscribers through text message stating, “With this deal, the final broadcast and sign-off of Sky Cable will be on February 26, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.”

Sky also posted a few reminders to their subscribers on what happens after it ceases operations, these are the following: