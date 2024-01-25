Coldplay concert in PH records low wristband return rate

At the recent Coldplay “Music of the Spheres World Tour” concert in Bulacan, the Philippines scored 87% on the Wristband Recycling Leaderboard. This means that only 87% of the attendees returned their wristbands at the concert.

Compared to countries like Japan, Denmark, and Malaysia, this rate is quite low.

In every concert, Coldplay flashes a leaderboard on the screen showing a leaderboard for countries who have high return rates, as well as the return rate of the current country the concert is being held. On Day 1, the Philippines scored 87% which gained a lot of attention from the netizens.

Under the comment section of the photo posted by Philippine Concerts, a user who attended the concert shared that she and her family returned their wristbands, to which another user replied “Even if you take it with you, it’s useless.”

Others also defended the rate by saying it is quite higher than expected.

And there were those who got mad.

Coldplay promotes their concerts as environmentally beneficial and uses various methods to promote sustainability. As part of their effort, they provide concertgoers with Xylobands, which are reusable LED wristbands made from 100% compostable, plant-based material. These wristbands were made to be returned after the concert so it can be used in the next leg of the concert.

“We have reduced wristband production by 80% through collecting, sterilising and recharging them after every show,” as stated on their website.