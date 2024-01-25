Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Coldplay concert in PH records low wristband return rate

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal10 hours ago

The Wristband Recycling Leaderboard at the Music of the Spheres World Tour by Coldplay in Bulacan. (Courtesy: Philippine Concerts/FB)

At the recent Coldplay “Music of the Spheres World Tour” concert in Bulacan, the Philippines scored 87% on the Wristband Recycling Leaderboard. This means that only 87% of the attendees returned their wristbands at the concert.

Compared to countries like Japan, Denmark, and Malaysia, this rate is quite low.

In every concert, Coldplay flashes a leaderboard on the screen showing a leaderboard for countries who have high return rates, as well as the return rate of the current country the concert is being held. On Day 1, the Philippines scored 87% which gained a lot of attention from the netizens.

Under the comment section of the photo posted by Philippine Concerts, a user who attended the concert shared that she and her family returned their wristbands, to which another user replied “Even if you take it with you, it’s useless.”

Screenshot 2024 01 25 171652

Others also defended the rate by saying it is quite higher than expected.

Screenshot 2024 01 25 171746

And there were those who got mad.

Screenshot 2024 01 25 171831

Coldplay promotes their concerts as environmentally beneficial and uses various methods to promote sustainability. As part of their effort, they provide concertgoers with Xylobands, which are reusable LED wristbands made from 100% compostable, plant-based material. These wristbands were made to be returned after the concert so it can be used in the next leg of the concert.

“We have reduced wristband production by 80% through collecting, sterilising and recharging them after every show,” as stated on their website.

 

 

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal10 hours ago
Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate Liane Sudiacal

The bunsong babae of The Filipino Times. Kate is a budding writer striving to become a trusted voice and an iterative journalist through the portrayal of Filipino excellence in her narratives and delivering the most recent updates to both Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2024 01 25T194027.693

Filipino Star Alexandra Eala Confirmed for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

7 hours ago
Hans Cacdac

DMW to assist detained OFW in Japan involved in abandoning couple’s corpse

8 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 01 25T174024.513

PopConMe Returns to Skydive Dubai with Exciting Lineup of Celebrities and Activities

8 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 01 25T174555.976

Don’t throw away your shot: Revolutionary musical Hamilton is now playing at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

9 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button