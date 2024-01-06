TVJ reclaims Eat Bulaga, TAPE changes noontime show title

Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon — collectively known as TVJ — have shared through a special announcement that they won in the copyright case against Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE) and GMA-7.

According to the trio, they received an e-mail on January 5, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. on the court ruling by Marikina Court.

Marikina City RTC Branch 273 has affirmed that

A portion of the ruling bars TAPE and GMA from using the terms ‘EB’ and ‘Eat Bulaga,’ along with the well-known noontime show’s jingle. All previously recorded episodes of the show before May 31, 2023, are prohibited from airing and broadcasting any playback.

“Sa madaling salita… nanalo po tayo,” Tito and Vic Sotto said.

“Tayo pa ang may-ari ng Eat Bulaga,” Tito added.

The trio celebrated their success by also rebranding their noontime show with TV5 from E.A.T to Eat Bulaga.

Meanwhile, TAPE also changed the name of their noontime show to “Tahanang Pinakamasaya.”