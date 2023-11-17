Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

Michelle Dee soars high in ‘Love the Philippines’ national costume 

Philippine bet Michelle Dee impressed the audience with her unique national costume in the 73rd Miss Universe competition happening in El Salvador.

During the competition’s National Costume show on Friday, Dee showed a costume with a plane-like outfit that promoted local tourism, designed by Michael Barassi.

The outfit was made of “solihiya” pattern while her wings bore the colors of the Philippine flag.

At the back of the outfit was a mural with the ‘Love the Philippines’ logo and some of the country’s tourist destinations.

She also wore a captain’s cap which aims to symbolize Michelle’s role as an Air Force reservist.

“It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the Philippines!” said reigning Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel during Michelle’s segment.

 

“There’s no denying she’s the queen of flying… in the Philippines,” she added.

Michelle also wrote the story behind her national costume.

“This National Costume represents the Philippines itself — resilient, radiant and ready to embrace the Universe!” Michelle said.

“Giving justice to a concept that aims to promote tourism to the country WE ARE PROUD TO SHOWCASE TO THE UNIVERSE,” she added.

