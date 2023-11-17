Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Michelle Dee included in Missosology’s Top 5 in final hot picks for Miss Universe 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Philippine Michelle Dee is among the Top 5 choices of pageant site Missosology for the 72nd Miss Universe crown.

The prediction was released a day after the preliminary competition and days after the closed-door interviews which define who will make it to the semifinals.

Leading the pageant site’s list is Miss Nicaragua, followed by Miss Thailand, Miss Philippines, Miss Puerto Rico, and Miss South Africa.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MMD (@michelledee)

“At the third place is Miss Philippines Michelle Dee. Initially, her styling and personality came off as dry and pale. During the prelims, she proved her critics wrong by displaying sheer elegance and sophistication. She also has a very strong advocacy and she is intelligent. If she wins the crown, that will be hardly surprising,” the website wrote.

Michelle was not included in previous hot picks for possible crown winners.

Fans of Michelle on the other hand said that Missosology wrongly predicted that PH bet Celeste Cortesi will win the crown in 2022.

Cortesi didn’t make it to the semi-finals of the competition.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 11 17T151820.343

DMW wants Pinoy seasonal farmers in South Korea handled by the department

1 min ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 17T145844.232

Virgin Radio presents The Kid Laroi in Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

22 mins ago
cop

We’re joining COP28, here’s why you should too

32 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 17T143613.609

UAE authorities issue safety guidelines when driving during rainy weather

44 mins ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button