Michelle Dee included in Missosology’s Top 5 in final hot picks for Miss Universe 

Philippine Michelle Dee is among the Top 5 choices of pageant site Missosology for the 72nd Miss Universe crown.

The prediction was released a day after the preliminary competition and days after the closed-door interviews which define who will make it to the semifinals.

Leading the pageant site’s list is Miss Nicaragua, followed by Miss Thailand, Miss Philippines, Miss Puerto Rico, and Miss South Africa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMD (@michelledee)

“At the third place is Miss Philippines Michelle Dee. Initially, her styling and personality came off as dry and pale. During the prelims, she proved her critics wrong by displaying sheer elegance and sophistication. She also has a very strong advocacy and she is intelligent. If she wins the crown, that will be hardly surprising,” the website wrote.

Michelle was not included in previous hot picks for possible crown winners.

Fans of Michelle on the other hand said that Missosology wrongly predicted that PH bet Celeste Cortesi will win the crown in 2022.

Cortesi didn’t make it to the semi-finals of the competition.