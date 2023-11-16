Secure your 2024 destinations with Singapore Airlines’ early year-end deals

With less than two months remaining until the new year, now is the perfect time to plan your 2024 getaways—and what better way to grab exciting and budget-friendly flights than with Singapore Airlines!

There’s no need to wait for next year to enjoy special deals, as Singapore Airlines has already started offering special fares to Manila from as low as AED 1,385 for travel between January 15 and October 31, 2024. Not only that, but you can also take advantage of special year-end fare offers to any of your favorite destinations in Southeast Asia, North Asia, and Australia.

But wait, there’s more! Singapore Airlines will boost flight services from and to Dubai starting March 31, 2024, increasing their weekly flights from seven to eleven times. Booking these newest additional flights will entitle you to save even more on fares.

And the discounts do not stop there! If you are a KrisFlyer member, you can enjoy exclusive fares when booking through singaporeair.com or Singapore Airlines mobile app and using the promo code ILOVEKF.

If you are not yet a KrisFlyer member, you can sign up here.

Want to experience more travel perks? Singapore Airlines has got you covered! When you book with them, you can add and enjoy a free Singapore tour if your transit at Changi Airport is more than 5.5 hours. This gives you the chance to immerse yourself in Singapore’s iconic and picturesque landmarks without breaking the bank.

To learn more about this free Singapore tour, visit https://www.singaporeair.com/en_UK/us/plan-travel/privileges/free-singapore-tour/.

What more could you ask for? With Singapore Airlines’ deals, you can surely start your new year right and check off great destinations from your bucket list as early as today! Book now here.