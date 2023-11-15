Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

MMDA Bong Nebrija suspended after bus lane violation claim vs. Bong Revilla 

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 22 seconds ago

The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has suspended its Task Force Special Operations chief Bong Nebrija following the wrong violation claim against Senator Bong Revilla.

“Ang decision and we discussed it kanina, we will suspend Col. Nebrija pending the investigation sa nangyari,” MMDA Chairman Romando Artes said during a press conference at the Senate.

Nebrija initially reported that Revilla was apprehended at the EDSA bus lane.

“My daily commute is from the south to the Senate and there is no possibility I will be on EDSA in Mandaluyong. When attending to official functions in the north, I take the Skyway from and back to the south,” Revilla said.

The MMDA chief said that the preventive suspension is necessary to ensure fair investigation.

Revilla said that he has already accepted the apology of Nebrija.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 22 seconds ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

CEBU PACIFIC

Cebu Pacific records impressive Q3 performance with 150% surge in net income

23 mins ago
Screenshot 2023 11 15 at 2.25.31 PM

Man receives world’s first transplant of a whole human eye

1 hour ago
duterte

QC court orders subpoena vs. Ex-Pres. Duterte over Castro’s complaint 

2 hours ago
Screenshot 2023 11 15 at 1.56.38 PM

Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee dominates ‘Voice for Change’ polls, eyes semifinal spot

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button