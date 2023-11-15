MMDA Bong Nebrija suspended after bus lane violation claim vs. Bong Revilla 

The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has suspended its Task Force Special Operations chief Bong Nebrija following the wrong violation claim against Senator Bong Revilla.

“Ang decision and we discussed it kanina, we will suspend Col. Nebrija pending the investigation sa nangyari,” MMDA Chairman Romando Artes said during a press conference at the Senate.

Nebrija initially reported that Revilla was apprehended at the EDSA bus lane.

“My daily commute is from the south to the Senate and there is no possibility I will be on EDSA in Mandaluyong. When attending to official functions in the north, I take the Skyway from and back to the south,” Revilla said.

The MMDA chief said that the preventive suspension is necessary to ensure fair investigation.

Revilla said that he has already accepted the apology of Nebrija.