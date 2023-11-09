Unwind with Rauchi’s themed nights: Seafood, Noodles, and Sushi Delights

Rauchi Restaurant, located within Ramee Rose Hotel in Barsha Heights, is celebrated for its rich pan-Asian culinary offerings. Whether your taste buds yearn for a seafood extravaganza or a cozy noodles night, their themed dining experiences are set to fulfill your cravings.

When to Visit:

• Seafood Night (Tuesday)

• Noodles Night (Thursday)

• Sushi Night (Sunday)

Timings: 6 PM to 11 PM

Indulge in irresistible promos

Rauchi Restaurant has prepared some mouthwatering promos for you to enjoy during these themed nights. For just AED 50, you can savor a delectable selection of dishes, each inspired by the rich culinary traditions of Asia. In fact, Rauchi is your gateway to a diverse palette of flavors from across the continent, drawing inspiration from China, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, India, and more. It’s an offer that’s as delightful to your wallet as it is to your taste buds.

What’s more, you’ll have the opportunity to enjoy free karaoke as you dine, adding an extra layer of fun and excitement to your evening. If you’re planning a gathering or celebration, Rauchi offers a welcoming space for group parties.

So, if you’re looking for an authentic Asian dining experience that won’t break the bank, Rauchi’s themed nights are your answer. Join Rauchi on Seafood Night, Noodles Night, and Sushi Night for a culinary adventure like no other.

For reservations and more information, call Rauchi Restaurant at 0556005817 or 0552009318.