Latest NewsFoodNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Unwind with Rauchi’s themed nights: Seafood, Noodles, and Sushi Delights

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago

Rauchi Restaurant, located within Ramee Rose Hotel in Barsha Heights, is celebrated for its rich pan-Asian culinary offerings. Whether your taste buds yearn for a seafood extravaganza or a cozy noodles night, their themed dining experiences are set to fulfill your cravings.

When to Visit:
• Seafood Night (Tuesday)

WhatsApp Image 2023 11 09 at 4.32.50 PM

WhatsApp Image 2023 11 09 at 4.32.50 PM 1

• Noodles Night (Thursday)

WhatsApp Image 2023 11 09 at 4.32.25 PM

WhatsApp Image 2023 11 09 at 4.32.24 PM

• Sushi Night (Sunday)

WhatsApp Image 2023 11 09 at 4.33.43 PM

Timings: 6 PM to 11 PM

Indulge in irresistible promos

Rauchi Restaurant has prepared some mouthwatering promos for you to enjoy during these themed nights. For just AED 50, you can savor a delectable selection of dishes, each inspired by the rich culinary traditions of Asia. In fact, Rauchi is your gateway to a diverse palette of flavors from across the continent, drawing inspiration from China, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, India, and more. It’s an offer that’s as delightful to your wallet as it is to your taste buds.

What’s more, you’ll have the opportunity to enjoy free karaoke as you dine, adding an extra layer of fun and excitement to your evening. If you’re planning a gathering or celebration, Rauchi offers a welcoming space for group parties.

So, if you’re looking for an authentic Asian dining experience that won’t break the bank, Rauchi’s themed nights are your answer. Join Rauchi on Seafood Night, Noodles Night, and Sushi Night for a culinary adventure like no other.

For reservations and more information, call Rauchi Restaurant at 0556005817 or 0552009318.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 11 09T205714.653

Calling all singles! Treat yourselves on 11.11 with these amazing deals

5 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 09T190204.032

Miss Universe owner files for bankruptcy in Thailand

7 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 09T164641.353

Vice Ganda says rift with Billy Crawford now over

9 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 04T090735.478

Sara Duterte no longer pursuing confidential funds for 2024 budget

9 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button