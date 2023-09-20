CDCC UAE Chapter prepares for Grand Christmas celebration on September 25

The Crusaders of the Divine Church of Christ (CDCC) UAE Chapter is gearing up for their most anticipated celebration of the year, the ‘Paskong Crusado, Paskong Totoo’, which is set to take place on September 25. With the theme “Go Crusados, Give Joy to the World. Share the True Christmas Celebration,” this event is expected to bring unity and love among members and non-members alike.

The significance of September 25 goes beyond just the celebration of their Christmas. It also marks the birthday of the CDCC Founder, Mons. Dr. Rufino S. Magliba, making it a doubly special occasion for the Crusaders. This unique practice has gained acclaim not only in the Philippines but also in 67 towns, 11 provinces, and 2 neighboring countries, where it is celebrated.

Members of the CDCC UAE Chapter, hailing from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah, have been actively preparing for this celebration since August, adorning their surroundings with Christmas decorations to set the festive mood.

The festivities began on September 17 with a nine-day Mass called “Misa sa Umaga” leading up to the midnight Noche Buena Mass on September 24, a time for Thanksgiving.

UAE Chapter President, Mr. Ranilo Valdeleon, shared, “September 24 will be a fun-filled day for all the members of CDCC UAE Chapter. The program kicks off with a flower offering followed by a High Mass officiated by Rev. Fr. Mark Jacinth Rafael. A variety of activities such as games, Parol (lantern) making, altar decoration, T-shirt design contest, raffles, and an exchange of gifts are scheduled during the program. Additionally, the Crusaders Music Ministry will spread Christmas joy through caroling.”

Fr. Rafael emphasized that the CDCC is the only faith that observes Christmas in September, aligning it with their founder’s birthday and the church’s foundation anniversary. “We are also commemorating the 102nd birthday of Mons. Dr. Rufino S. Magliba, our Supreme Pontiff and the Founder of the Church. UAE Chapter invites everyone, both members and non-members, to join in their celebrations on September 24.”

In an interview, the CDCC UAE Chapter extended their invitation to everyone to join them in celebrating their ‘Paskong Crusado’ and the birth of their founder Mons. Dr. Rufino S. Magliba. Their message is one of unity and love, emphasizing the importance of sharing the true teachings of their church.

When asked about the differences between their Christmas celebration in 2022 and 2023, they explained that they have increased the festivities and joy this year, aligning with the growing number of Crusaders in the UAE

The CDCC UAE Chapter is actively preparing various activities for parishioners, including games, contests for the best T-shirt design, altar, and Parol (lantern) decoration, exchange of gifts, raffles, and caroling.

Currently, the UAE Chapter boasts a membership of 111 individuals as of the 2023 census.