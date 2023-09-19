O! Millionaire Episode 70: Celebrating 70 Weeks of Green Impact, Bigger Grand Prize, Wind Energy’s Role in Oasis Park

O! Millionaire reaches a significant milestone in Episode 70, celebrating 70 weeks of commitment to a greener planet. This exciting episode, hosted by actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello, continues to inspire individuals to participate in the O! Millionaire Green Initiative Draw. With a Grand Prize now standing at 84.5 million dirhams, participants eagerly await the results. Oasis Park feature highlights the importance of wind energy as a renewable source in desert regions, emphasizing its benefits not only for sustainability but also for desert ecosystems and landscapes.

Winning Green Certificate ID: YEWT FG8A Grand Prize Winning Numbers: 1 • 15 • 18 • 19 • 30 • 36 • 44Stay updated with real-time draw announcements and exciting news by joining the O! Millionaire community on Instagram. Follow for winner interviews and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

In the 70th Episode of the O! Millionaire Live Draw, Oasis Park’s feature sheds light on the significance of wind energy in creating sustainable, green environments in desert regions. Wind energy has emerged as a valuable renewable energy source, particularly in arid areas where it is abundant. Research finds that installing wind turbines in the desert does not only contribute to reducing carbon footprints but also promotes a more life-sustaining ecosystem.

Watch the insightful video here.

For those who missed the live broadcast, the replay of Episode 70 is available on the O! Millionaire YouTube channel.

The Seven Winning Numbers for Episode 70

The #OMillionaire Green Initiative Draw is a multi-platform draw that offers exciting prizes to participants on a weekly basis. It is the greenest draw on Earth, aiming to improve lives and make dreams come true for winners, all while creating Oasis Park – a state-of-the-art greener reality where millions of trees are expected to thrive, one per purchase of the Green Certificate. The Live Draw takes place every Thursday at 8 PM in the local United Arab Emirates time zone (GST) and offers a thrilling experience, with actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello as the host. It has become a big hit among participants, attracting people from all walks of life due to an excellent opportunity to participate in a global Green Initiative while standing a chance to their best lives.

On September 14, 2023, the winning number combination was revealed to be 1, 15, 18, 19, 30, 36, and 44. Matching all seven numbers means that there is already a Grand Prize winner of 84.5 million dirhams; otherwise, the Grand Prize increases by 500,000 dirhams weekly. The winning Green Certificate ID YEWT FG8A. With 70 weeks of dedication to the environment and the lucky number 7 in the mix, Episode 70 holds a special place in the hearts of O! Millionaire participants.

Purchase an O! Millionaire Green Certificate and be part of an incredible journey that can both change lives and the planet as a whole. Every Green Certificate automatically enters participants into the weekly Raffle and Grand Draws. O! Millionaire has had two winners within three weeks of prizes worth 500,000 dirhams each, along with thousands of winners who won smaller prizes. If their Green Certificate ID gets selected in the Raffle Draw or if they matched three out of seven numbers, participants can conveniently check their winnings by logging into their O! Millionaire account at www.omillionaire.com/wallet.

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to be part of change. Green Certificates are available for purchase every day on the O! Millionaire website. Entries until 7:30 PM (GST) on Thursday will be drawn for the Live Draw on the same day. Green Certificates that do not meet the cut-off for the broadcast will be drawn in the subsequent week.