UAE reveals likely dates for Ramadan 2024 and Eid Al Fitr

The countdown to Ramadan 2024, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, begins this weekend with crucial lunar phase details. According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society, the journey to Ramadan starts with the birth of the new crescent for Rabi’ Al Awwal.

The new crescent is expected to appear on Friday, September 15, at 05:40 am UAE time, with an age of 12:43 hours and a height of 4 degrees above the western horizon. This marks the start of the month of Rabi’ Al Awwal on Saturday, September 16, according to precise astronomical calculations.

Based on these calculations, Ramadan is expected to commence on Thursday, March 12, and conclude on Friday, April 11, leading to Eid Al Fitr on Saturday, April 12.

Ramadan, a time of spiritual reflection, community unity, and fasting, holds a special significance for millions worldwide.