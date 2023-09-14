BREAKING: Kuwait court convicts teenage killer of OFW Jullebee Ranara 

A Kuwaiti juvenile court convicted the killer of overseas Filipino worker Jullebee Ranara on Thursday, September 14.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed the court’s decision through the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait.

Ranara was brutally killed by the 17-year-old son of her employer in January this year. Her body was found in the desert after the crime was committed.

The DFA identified Ranara’s 17-year-old killer as Turki Ayed Al-Azmi.

The court sentenced him to 15 years imprisonment for murder and 1-year imprisonment for driving without a license.

“The lesser penalties were due to the accused’s being a minor. He has 30 days to appeal the judgment to the Court of First Instance,” the DFA said.

The family of the OFW has been informed and is grateful for the assistance provided to them by the government.

“The Philippine Government is similarly appreciative of the efforts undertaken by the Kuwaiti authorities to effect a speedy resolution of the case, in the pursuit of justice for our slain kababayan,” the DFA added.