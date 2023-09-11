O! Millionaire Celebrates Another Half-Million Dirhams Winner

The winning momentum continues at O! Millionaire, the foremost provider of an environmentally conscious draw. Another fortunate player claims a dazzling prize of 500,000 Dirhams. This triumphant moment was announced during last Thursday’s Draw 69. This extraordinary victory not only signifies the platform’s commitment to changing lives but also offers a glimpse into the hopeful and transformative power of winning big.

The winning Green Certificate for the Weekly Raffle Draw was announced as 4A5T T8DV. Additionally, the Grand Draw bestowed the winning numbers – 4 • 11 • 22 • 24 • 26 • 27 • 34. As anticipation mounts, players are being urged to check their wallets without delay. The virtual wallet, accessible on omillionaire.com, holds the key to unveiling whether six out of seven numbers align with the winning combination. For those who have played their cards right, the outcome could signify a significant turning point in their lives.

“We are thrilled that we have another Half million Dirham winner. Moments like these remind us of the profound impact our platform can have on people’s lives. We congratulate the winner on their extraordinary win and look forward to witnessing the positive changes it brings to their life,” said Ralph Martin, Founder and CEO of O! Millionaire.

This victory for the winner serves as a testament to the endless opportunities that O! Millionaire offers to its players. The message is clear: you can indeed ‘Win Your Best Life’ not just once or twice but as many times as fortune smiles upon you.

O! Millionaire has consistently strived to infuse the planet with a touch of green and has taken a bold stance as the primary sponsor of the Oasis Park project. This visionary initiative revolves around reforestation and the advancement of renewable energies, aligning perfectly with the show’s commitment to a greener world.

The O! Millionaire Green Draw is known for providing its winners with life-changing experiences. Although no one has won the Grand Prize yet, there have been numerous winners who matched six out of seven numbers. Every week, the Raffle Draw also guarantees one Green Certificate holder a prize of AED 100,000.

O! Millionaire participants have two avenues through which they can achieve success. Firstly, through the weekly raffle draw, wherein a winner is selected from the serial numbers of the Green Certificates sold within the same week. These serial numbers, known as Green Certificate (Raffle) IDs, hold the key to life-changing moments. Secondly, the grand draw introduces a 7/44 mechanism, where a machine randomly selects seven numbers from a pool of 44. The excitement builds every Thursday night at 20:00 (UTC +4) during the live draw, streamed on the official O! Millionaire Facebook and YouTube channels.

To participate in the O! Millionaire draw, individuals can purchase Green Certificates and select seven numbers ranging from 1 to 44. The standard entry fee is AED 25 (USD 6). Online purchases remain available until 30 minutes prior to the draw. More information on the draw and how to participate is available on – www.omillionaire.com