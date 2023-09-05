Ayala Land welcomes first female CEO

Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) has appointed Anna Ma. Margarita B. Dy as its President & Chief Executive Officer, marking the historic moment of having the first female chief at Ayala group’s real estate development arm.

Anna Dy, known as Meean, takes the reins from Bernard Vincent O. Dy, who retires from ALI after dedicating 26 years to the company, including nine years as President & CEO. Starting October 1, 2023, Bernard will serve as a Senior Advisor to ALI Chairman, Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala.

In a letter to employees, Chairman Zobel credited Bernard for keeping ALI financially strong during the pandemic, ensuring employee well-being, and spearheading sustainability efforts, which led to achieving carbon neutrality for commercial properties ahead of schedule.

Ayala’s commitment to succession planning allowed Meean Dy to gain valuable exposure to the Ayala Group’s operations. She served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of ALI, participating in key decisions across the Ayala ecosystem.

Chairman Zobel expressed his trust in Meean Dy, highlighting her extensive leadership experience, including contributions to critical projects like BGC, Nuvali, Vertis, and Arca South, as well as her leadership roles in Residential, Malls, Offices, and Hotels and Resorts.

With Meean Dy at the helm, Ayala Land aims to continue making a meaningful impact in the lives and communities it serves.

Meean Dy graduated magna cum laude from Ateneo De Manila University’s Economics Honors Program in 1990, earned her Master’s degree in Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science in 1991, and completed an MBA at Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration in 1996.